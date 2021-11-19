Tune has TDs passing, rushing, No. 17 Houston beats Memphis

HOUSTON (AP) — Clayton Tune threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as No. 17 Houston extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 31-13 victory over Memphis. Tune threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Dell in the second quarter. The QB was picked off twice, the first snapping a streak of 192 attempts without an interception. Houston led 21-3 at halftime but Memphis closed within eight points in the fourth quarter. Seth Hanigan threw for 208 yards and a touchdown for Memphis.