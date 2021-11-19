U.S. curling expectations on rise after winning gold in ’18

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Expectations for the United States men’s curling team are on the rise for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The team skipped by John Shuster won the United States’ first gold medal at the 2018 games in South Korea. Shuster’s team appears to be in full control at the curling trials in Omaha, Nebraska, and favored to return to the Olympics to defend its title. USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush said the 2018 gold medal helps lay a foundation for future success.