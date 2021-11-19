Uruguay fires coach Tabárez amid poor World Cup qualifying

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay coach Óscar Tabárez has been fired amid his team’s poor run in World Cup qualifying. The Uruguayans are in seventh place in the 10-team South American qualifying group and have four matches remaining to reach next year’s World Cup in Qatar. A replacement for the 74-year-old Tabárez has not been announced. Tabárez coached Uruguay for 15 years in his second stint in the job. He also coached Uruguay from 1988-90. Tabárez led Uruguay to the World Cup semifinals in 2010. He won the 2011 Copa America title with the team a year later.