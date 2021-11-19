Vaccine zone: Djokovic remains in question for Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open chief Craig Tiley has confirmed that everyone who attends the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022 will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — including all the players. That continues to leave the status of defending champion Novak Djokovic in question. Djokovic has refused to say if he’s vaccinated. He would be attempting to win a record 21st Grand Slam singles title and his 10th at Melbourne Park. Tiley says “we would love to see Novak here, but he knows he needs to be vaccinated in order to play.” The tournament is scheduled from Jan. 17 to 30.