Brown out for Ravens against Bears, Jackson questionable

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out receiver Marquise Brown for Sunday’s game at Chicago with a thigh injury. The Ravens also added star quarterback Lamar Jackson to their injury report, saying he is questionable for the game because of an illness. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness wasn’t COVID-19. Baltimore also activated guard Ben Cleveland from injured reserve and put linebacker Pernell McPhee on IR.