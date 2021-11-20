Dartmouth tops Brown, 52-31, keeps hold on Ivy League title

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Derek Kyler threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns, Nick Howard rushed for two more and Dartmouth scorched Brown after halftime, 52-31, to win at least a piece of its 20th Ivy League championship, most in the Ancient Eight. Howard tied the program record for most rushing touchdowns in a season with 15 — a record that’s stood since 1929. Kyler also rushed for a career-high 79 yards and a touchdown. E.J. Perry threw for 258 yards for Brown.