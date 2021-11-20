Davidson clinches PFL title downing Drake 45-14

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Aris Hilliard ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns and Davidson clinched its second straight Pioneer Football League title with a 45-14 win over Drake. The Wildcats took the opening kick, and their third play from scrimmage, Hilliard raced for a 67-yard touchdown run. After Eli Turner, Jr., scored on a 20-yard run at the 9:11 mark of the first quarter, the Wildcats held at least a two-score lead the rest of the way. Ian Corwin threw for a 117 yards and a touchdown for Drake.