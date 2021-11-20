Dortmund closes gap on Bayern; Union wins Berlin derby 2-0

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has scored late to cut the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to a point with a 2-1 win at home over Stuttgart. Dortmund looked set for disappointment as it struggled to take advantage of Bayern’s shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg on Friday. But Reus grabbed Dortmund’s winner in the 85th minute. Union Berlin beat crosstown rival Hertha Berlin 2-0 in a largely peaceful derby. First-half goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and captain Christopher Trimmel were enough for Union to claim the unofficial title of “Stadtmeister” or city champion and climb to fifth.