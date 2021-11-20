Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:16 PM

Dortmund closes gap on Bayern; Union wins Berlin derby 2-0

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has scored late to cut the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to a point with a 2-1 win at home over Stuttgart. Dortmund looked set for disappointment as it struggled to take advantage of Bayern’s shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg on Friday. But Reus grabbed Dortmund’s winner in the 85th minute. Union Berlin beat crosstown rival Hertha Berlin 2-0 in a largely peaceful derby. First-half goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and captain Christopher Trimmel were enough for Union to claim the unofficial title of “Stadtmeister” or city champion and climb to fifth. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content