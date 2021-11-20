DT Jordan Davis runs for TD as No. 1 Georgia rolls, 56-7

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis scored his first career touchdown and No. 1 Georgia’s stout defense was again dominant in a 56-7 rout of Charleston Southern. Davis scored on a 1-yard plunge out of the Bulldogs’ jumbo package in the first quarter for the game’s first touchdown. Davis had played in the jumbo package in other games as a blocker. Fans roared in anticipation when the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis shifted to the backfield and scored on his second carry. Brock Bowers had two touchdown catches. Georgia improved to 11-0. Charleston Southern finished its season at 4-6.