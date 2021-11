NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus passed for four touchdowns and Bryant defeated Merrimack 58-14 on in a regular-season finale. The Bulldogs finished in a two-way tie for second behind Northeast Conference champion Sacred Heart. Eckhaus was 22-of-30 passing for 317 yards and threw two touchdowns to Anthony Frederick who had 131 yards receiving. Fabrice Mukendi and Ishod Finger rushed for two touchdowns apiece.