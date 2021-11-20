Giants defensive back Ryan out of Bucs’ game with COVID-19

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back and leading tackler Logan Ryan will miss Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of COVID-19. The Giants (3-6) ruled Ryan out on Saturday along with linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) and defensive back Nate Ebner (knee). Ryan told the team on Thursday he had a close contact with a person who had the virus. He was tested and had a negative result. He was tested again on Friday and it returned positive. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Julian Love will replace Ryan.