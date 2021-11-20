Hanley’s goal gives Dean Smith winning start at Norwich

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich manager Dean Smith has made a winning start after Grant Hanley’s 79th-minute header earned the Canaries a 2-1 victory at home to Southampton in the Premier League. The result made it back-to-back triumphs for Norwich, which moved off the bottom of the league table. Teemu Pukki had canceled out Che Adams’ early opener for the visitors. Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was at fault for Hanley’s late effort which saw the Norfolk club celebrate another win. Norwich had gone 20 top-flight fixtures without one before its success at Brentford two weeks ago.