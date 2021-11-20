Harvard beats Yale 34-31 in the 137th edition of The Game

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Luke Emge connected with Kym Wimberly for a go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds left and Harvard beat Yale 34-31 in the 137th edition of The Game. Wimberly also had a 42-yard catch-and-run on the drive to get to the 12-yard line with 39 seconds left. After his score, Yale ran two plays but couldn’t get past midfield. Emge was just 13-of-32 passing for 219 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Harvard. Nolan Grooms threw for three touchdowns for Yale.