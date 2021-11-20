Ibrahimovic record goals can’t stop Milan’s 1st league loss

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score multiple goals in a Serie A game but his brace still wasn’t enough for AC Milan to win. Despite the Sweden star’s two goals at the age of 40 years and 48 days, the Rossoneri slumped to their first loss of the season with a 4-3 defeat at Fiorentina. Dusan Vlahovic was the hero of the night, scoring twice for Fiorentina. Midfielder Mario Pasalic scored twice and provided an assist as Atalanta rallied to rout Spezia 5-2. Struggling Juventus ended Lazio’s 19-match unbeaten home record with a 2-0 win at Stadio Olimpico.