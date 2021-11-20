Man United’s latest loss piles more pressure on Solskjaer

LONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United manager looked to be hanging by a thread after a 4-1 loss at Watford which saw the visitors finish with 10 men. United had lost four of its last six Premier League games before the international break and this heavy defeat only piled more pressure on the beleaguered Norwegian. It was a poor performance from United, which was compounded when Harry Maguire was shown a red card with 21 minutes remaining. The result left United in seventh place. It’s 12 points behind leader Chelsea after 12 games. Watford continued its resurgence under Claudio Ranieri and is now four points outside the relegation zone.