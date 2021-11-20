Mununga, No. 23 South Florida top Syracuse 77-53 in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bethy Mununga had a season high 18 points with 12 rebounds to help No. 23 South Florida beat Syracuse 77-53 in Saturday’s first round of the women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. The Bulls advanced to Sunday’s semifinals to face No. 2 Connecticut. Mununga hadn’t scored in double figures through the first three games. But she had 12 points by halftime and secured a double-double by midway through the third quarter. South Florida finished with a 50-30 rebounding advantage. Christianna Carr scored 14 points to lead Syracuse, which will face Minnesota in Sunday’s consolation bracket.