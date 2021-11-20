Pappas passes Morehead State past Valparaiso 51-38

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw three touchdown passes and Issiah Aguero ran for 123 yards as Morehead State rolled past Valparaiso, 51-38 in the regular season finale. The Eagles finish tied with St. Thomas for third place in the Pioneer Football League, a game back of Davidson and San Diego. Morehead State has posted a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002 and 2003, and its seven wins is the most since 2015.