Peterson earns Olympic curling bid; Shuster still alive

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tabitha Peterson is heading back to the Olympics, and defending gold medalist John Shuster is still in the running for a fifth straight trip to the Winter Games. Team Peterson swept Team Christensen in the U.S. curling trials, winning Game 2 11-4 on to earn the Americans’ spot in the Olympic women’s curling tournament in Beijing. Shuster’s team beat Team Dropkin in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals in Omaha, Nebraska. Shuster also lost Game 1 in the 2017 trials before rallying to make it to Pyeongchang. In Korea, Team Shuster won five straight elimination games to take the gold medal.

