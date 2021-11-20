Purdue rolls in second half to top Northwestern at Wrigley

By SCOTT HELD

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw three touchdown passes to Milton Wright to lead Purdue to a 32-14 victory over Northwestern at Wrigley Field. O’Connell was 29 for 39 for 423 yards and Wright had 213 yards on eight catches _ both career highs. Evan Hull had 96 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the Wildcats dropped their fifth straight. The Boilermakers never trailed and scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half to give themselves some breathing room. Wright, who’d never caught more than one touchdown before Saturday, had scoring catches of 17 and 45 yards in the third quarter.