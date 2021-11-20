Video of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The editor of a Communist Party newspaper has posted a video online that he said shows missing tennis star Peng Shuai watching a match, as the ruling party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. The video posted by Hu Xijin of the Global Times on Twitter, which cannot be seen by most internet users in China, shows Peng standing with five other people at what Hu said was a youth championship in Beijing. The ruling party appears to be trying to defuse alarm about Peng without acknowledging her disappearance after the three-time Olympian accused a former member of the party’s ruling Standing Committee of forcing her to have sex.