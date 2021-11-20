Skip to Content
Williams with 2 TDs, Georgia St. defeats Arkansas St. 28-20

ATLANTA (AP) — Jamyest Williams rushed for a career-high 125 yards with two touchdowns, Georgia State’s defense made 15 tackles for losses, and the Panthers defeated Arkansas State 28-20 to become bowl-eligible for the third straight season. Georgia State held the Red Wolves to 273 total yards, including a school-record minus-3 rushing. Layne Hatcher completed 28 of 48 passes for 273 yards with an 83-yard touchdown strike to Lincoln Pare for Arkansas State, but was intercepted twice. Blake Grupe added two field goals and set the school record for career points with 343.

