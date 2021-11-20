Zverev denies Djokovic another chance to earn a big title

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Alexander Zverev has denied Novak Djokovic the chance to play for a big trophy for the second time this year. Zverev beat Djokovic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals of the ATP Finals after also beating the top-ranked player at the same stage of the Tokyo Olympics. The result means Djokovic can’t match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players. At least not this year. Zverev will play second-ranked Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final. Medvedev beat first-time qualifier Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 earlier as he seeks to defend his title in the first edition of the tournament in Turin.