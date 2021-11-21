AP source: Kings fire coach Luke Walton in his 3rd season

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge. The person says Walton was informed of the decision a day after a 123-105 home loss to Utah that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move. ESPN first reported the firing.