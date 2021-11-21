Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christian Koloko had 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Arizona to a dominating 80-62 win over No. 4 Michigan on Sunday in the Roman Main Event. Bennedict Mathurin added 16 points for Arizona (5-0), which put together an impressive all-around performance. Michigan (4-2) couldn’t get anything to fall from the perimeter, shooting 1 of 14 from 3. Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 14 points.