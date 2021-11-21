Former Bruin Vladar stops 27 shots, Flames beat Boston 4-0

KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, Andrew Mangiapane scored a short-handed goal early in the third period for his 15th of the season, and the Calgary Flames beat Boston 4-0. Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin, who both played collegiate hockey nearby for Boston College, each had a goal for the Flames, who posted their third straight win and improved to 9-2-2 on the road. Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, and Matthew Tkachuk had two assists. Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston, taking first career loss at TD Garden after going 8-0-0. The Bruins had their three-game winning streak snapped, and it was just their second home loss in eight games. It was the Flames’ seventh shutout in 19 games.