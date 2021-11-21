Nice goes 2nd as Gouiri nets twice in 2-1 win over Clermont

PARIS (AP) — Amine Gouiri scored twice as Nice rallied past Clermont 2-1 to climb to second place in the French league, 11 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Gouiri equalized with a volley in the 77th minute. The Nice winger then raised his tally to eight league goals this season by controlling a corner in the 82nd before guiding the ball into the far corner. Brest earned a third straight win in the French league by stunning Lens 4-0 to move away from the relegation zone.