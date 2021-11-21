Nice moves up to 2nd; bottle hits Payet in abandoned game

PARIS (AP) — Amine Gouiri scored twice as Nice rallied past Clermont 2-1 to climb to second place in the French league, 11 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. A game in Lyon was abandoned with the score at 0-0 after Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while taking a corner kick. Brest earned a third straight win in the French league by stunning Lens 4-0 to move away from the relegation zone.