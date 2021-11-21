Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she is safe and well. The 30-minute call Sunday came amid growing global alarm over Peng after she accused a former leading Communist Party official of sexual assault. China’s ruling Communist Party has tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng. Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released Sunday by the organizer. The posting by China Open management on the Weibo social media service made no mention of Peng’s disappearance or accusation she was sexually assaulted by a former top Chinese official.