Payet hit by water bottle, Lyon-Marseille game suspended

LYON, France (AP) — Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet has been hit in the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while he was taking a corner kick. Payet collapsed to the ground in the fifth minute of the French league game at Lyon but got up after receiving treatment. The referee ordered the players to head back to the locker room with play suspended. It is not the first time this season that a French league game has been marred by a violent incident. A match between Nice and Marseille in August was abandoned after fans threw projectiles and invaded the field. Payet was also hit by a bottle in that game and threw it back at the fans.