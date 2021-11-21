Seabron’s fourth double-double lifts N.C. State to 65-57 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dereon Seabron picked up his fourth double-double in five games and scored eight of nine points in a late breakaway run as N.C. State battled past Texas Southern 65-57. Seabron grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half, Cam Hayes scored 12 points and Jericole Hellems 10 as N.C. State rebounded from its first loss. PJ Henry led Texas Southern with 12 points. He was the only Tigers player to reach double figures, but nine of 10 scored. Henry scored five in the final 50 seconds of the first half, including a buzzer-beating layup for a 31-28 lead.