Slovakian skier Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 2nd time in 2 days

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days by winning another women’s World Cup slalom in Finnish Lapland. The overall World Cup champion from Slovakia was .18 ahead after the first run and ultimately beat her American rival by .47 of a second. Vlhova again posted the fastest time in both runs and her winning margin on Sunday was .16 greater than the day before. No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the race in Finland since Tina Maze triumphed in 2014. Germany’s Lena Dürr placed third as the top three were identical to Saturday’s race.