Taylor runs up the score with 5 TDs; Colts beat Bills 41-15

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Taylor set a franchise record by scoring five touchdowns in the Indianapolis Colts’ 41-15 rout of the unraveling Buffalo Bills. Taylor scored three times in the first half, including a 23-yard catch. He became the NFL’s first player with five TDs in in one game since Alvin Kamara ran for six last season. The Colts won for the fifth time in six games to improve to 6-5. The Bills dropped to 6-4 and ceded their lead atop the AFC East, falling a half-game behind New England. Taylor took over the NFL lead in both yards rushing and touchdowns.