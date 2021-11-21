Urged forward by brother, Zverev wins with aggressive tactic

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

TURIN, Italy (AP) — A lot can be expected from Alexander Zverev in 2022 if his performance this week is any indication. Zverev beat the top two players in consecutive matches to earn his second title at the ATP Finals. Zverev put on a dominant performance in Sunday’s final, beating No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 after eliminating No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The title culminates quite a year for Zverev. He also won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and has now finished 2021 with more wins on tour than anyone else at 59.