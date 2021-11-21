Verstappen given five-place grid penalty ahead of Qatar GP

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen has been given a five-spot grid penalty ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix for violating a yellow flag in qualifying. Verstappen holds a 14-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the standings and was scheduled to start second alongside the seven-time champion on the front row at Losail International Circuit. But he reported to the track under investigation, along with Valtteri Botas and Carols Sainz, for violating yellow flag rules when a caution came out near the end of qualifying. Bottas received a three-place penalty on the starting grid; Sainz was not penalized.