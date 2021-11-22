Skip to Content
Colorado beats Brown 54-52 for fourth place at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Evan Battey scored 16 points, Jabari Walker had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Colorado beat Brown 54-52 for fourth place at the Paradise Jam. Battey, off a nice assist from Keeshawn Barthelemy, made an open shot in the lane with 1:05 left for a 51-50 lead. After a Walker steal, Barthelemy added a basket for a three-point lead. Paxson Wojcik made two free throws with three seconds left to pull Brown within 53-52, but Colorado was able to get the ball to Barthelemy, who hit 1 of 2 free throws. Nique Clifford added nine rebounds for Colorado. Wojcik scored nine of his 14 points in the first half for Brown.

