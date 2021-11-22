Correa, Freeman, Scherzer among baseball’s top free agents

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

With a possible lockout on the horizon, it’s been mostly business as usual on the free agent market — so far. Detroit signed left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez. Houston retained star righty Justin Verlander. Noah Syndergaard went from the Mets to the Angels on an expensive one-year deal. It remains to be seen whether the uncertainty about the next labor agreement will affect offseason moves for the top players available, but it’s clear there are plenty of good options for teams looking to upgrade. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Max Scherzer are some of the biggest names available.