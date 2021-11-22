Cubs acquire outfielder Ramirez from Guardians for cash

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash. The 27-year-old Ramirez batted .268 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 games for Cleveland last season. He was designated for assignment on Friday. Ramirez is a .271 hitter over parts of three seasons with Miami and the Guardians. He ranked sixth among NL rookies with 116 hits for the Marlins in 2019. The Cubs finished fourth in the NL Central at 71-91 and missed the playoffs after making them five of the previous six years.