Dortmund’s Hazard and Wolfsburg’s Casteels have COVID-19

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Dortmund says the 28-year-old Hazard has not had contact with any teammates on Monday or Sunday and that the Belgium forward is self-isolating. Wolfsburg says goalkeeper Koen Casteels has also tested positive ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game at Sevilla. Hazard and Casteels were together with the Belgium squad last week along with Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who tested positive last week.