Florida turns to longtime SEC assistant Knox amid transition

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Greg Knox is stepping in as an interim football coach for Dan Mullen for the second time in five years. Knox is a 27-year veteran of the Southeastern Conference and a winner in his only game as an interim head football coach. He led Mississippi State to victory in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl against Louisville and Lamar Jackson. Knox knows how to handle a staff. He knows how to handle players. He knows how to handle himself. Now Knox has the daunting task of pulling together Florida following a tumultuous few weeks that saw the Gators fire Mullen and two other top assistants. Florida hosts rival Florida State on Saturday.