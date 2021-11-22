German sport facing disruption as 4th coronavirus wave hits

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Sports in Germany are facing a winter of disruption as the country endures a fourth wave of rising coronavirus infections. Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich has five players in quarantine because they are unvaccinated and two more in isolation after contracting COVID-19. A spat is reportedly brewing behind the scenes with the club planning to dock pay from the unvaccinated players. Their reluctance to get vaccinated puts them at greater risk of missing games. Bavarian state officials are also limiting spectator numbers. Their counterparts in the worst-hit state of Saxony have banned fans altogether.