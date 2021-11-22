Hillmon carries No. 13 Michigan women past Oakland 69-58

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter after Michigan gave up most of an 18-point lead and the 13th-ranked Wolverines pulled away from Oakland for a 69-58 win. The lead ranged from eight to 16 in the third quarter, which ended with Michigan up 50-37. The Golden Grizzlies (2-3) opened the fourth with an 11-0 run, pulling within 50-48 on Kahlaijah Dean’s 3 with 7:27 to go. Michigan closed on a 13-3 run in the last five minutes as the Golden Grizzlies went 1 for 7 with two turnovers. Dean led Oakland with 15,