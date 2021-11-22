Lundy, Sessoms combine for 11 3s, Penn State beats Cornell

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy scored 23 points, Sam Sessoms added 22 points and the duo combined to make 11 3-pointers to help Penn State beat Cornell 85-74. Penn State tied a program record with 15 3-pointers, previously set against Purdue in 2000-01 and Hartford in 2008-09. Cornell led for the last time at 67-64 — after being ahead by as many as 10 points in the first half. Sessoms made two 3-pointers during a 12-4 run, with 3-pointers by Jalen Pickett and Myles Dread, to take a 76-71 lead with 3:38 left. Sessoms gave Penn State its first double-digit lead of the game at the free-throw line with 35 seconds left.