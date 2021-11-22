PGA Tour ups ante as prize money pushes toward $500 million

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The PGA Tour is raising its prize money even more, closer to the $500 million mark. In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, Commissioner Jay Monahan says comprehensive earnings will be around $685 million. That includes several layers of bonuses beyond the prize money. The PGA Tour board approved some of the increases at its last meeting. That includes the two FedEx Cup playoff events going to a $15 million purse. The three invitationals at Riviera, Bay Hill and Muirfield Village now have $12 million purses. Throw out opposite-field events, and the average purse is $9 million.