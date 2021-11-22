Pitt’s progress; patience pays off for ACC Coastal champions

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No. 20 Pittsburgh is hardly satisfied with earning its second trip to the ACC title game in four years. The Panthers are hoping to lock up the program’s first 10-win regular season since 1981 when it visits Syracuse. Head coach Pat Narduzzi says the standards have been raised within the program during his seven-year tenure. Narduzzi says the players were simply happy to reach the ACC title game in 2018 when they were drilled by Clemson. Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett says the vibe is different this time around and that the Panthers won’t be satisfied until they win the conference championship.