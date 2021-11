STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Anthony Roberts hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Stony Brook to a 75-72 victory over Sacred Heart on Monday. Roberts finished with 15 points to lead the Seawolves (1-2). Jahlil Jenkins added 14 points and six assists. Elijah Olaniyi tallied 12 points, while Frankie Policelli and Tykei Greene scored 11 each. Aaron Clarke had 18 points for the Pioneers (2-4).