Tyler Wade traded from New York Yankees to Angels

NEW YORK (AP) — Speedy utility player Tyler Wade has been traded from the New York Yankees to the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash. Wade was designated for assignment Friday when the Yankees needed roster spots to protect prospects ahead of the winter meeting draft. The speedy 26-year-old infielder and outfielder hit .268 with five RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 103 games last season. He has a .212 batting average with six homers and 33 RBIs over parts of five big league seasons.