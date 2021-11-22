Wisconsin beats Texas A&M 69-58 to open Maui Invitational

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 21 points, Brad Davison added 19 and Wisconsin opened the Maui Invitational with a 69-58 victory over Texas A&M. Wisconsin started slow and limped to the finish, but used two big runs in between to earn a spot in Tuesday’s semifinals against Oregon or Chaminade. Texas A&M got off to a strong start and shut the Badgers down late, but fell into too big of a hole to mount a comeback. Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with 15 points.