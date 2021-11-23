Barcelona held by Benfica at home in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona was held by Benfica to a 0-0 draw at home and will likely need a victory at Bayern Munich in its final group game to advance in the Champions League. A win at the Camp Nou Stadium would have guaranteed Barcelona a spot in the knockout stages for the 18th straight season. But Barcelona couldn’t capitalize on its chances in what was Xavi Hernández’s coaching debut in the top European club competition. Defender Ronald Araújo thought he had scored the crucial winner in the 83rd but the goal was disallowed for offside.