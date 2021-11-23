Bears coach Matt Nagy denies report he will be fired

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Nagy denies he has been told he will be coaching his last game for the Bears on Thursday against the Detroit Lions. The Bears (3-7) are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and face winless Detroit (0-8-1) with Nagy now in his fourth season. Nagy plans to use Andy Dalton as his quarterback against the Lions due to the injury to Justin Fields’ ribs suffered against Baltimore. Dalton and other Bears players attached no significance to the report they will be playing their last game for Nagy.