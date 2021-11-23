Coaching stability separates Big Ten from other conferences

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Big Ten coaches are enjoying stability at a time when programs in other conferences aren’t even bothering to wait until the end of the season to make changes. The Big Ten is the only Power Five conference that hasn’t had at least one head coaching change since the start of the season. That follows an offseason in which Illinois was the lone Big Ten school to fire a coach. Only three of the 14 Big Ten coaches are in their first or second season on the job.